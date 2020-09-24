Cemtech sheds light on renewable energy and cutting-edge CCUS technology

24 September 2020

Day 3 of the Cemtech virtual conference “Decarbonising the cement industry. Pathways to a sustainable future” focussed during its morning session on bringing renewable energy to the cement industry. Turboden of Italy introduced the organic Rankine cycle technology, explaining both the technological and economic aspects of ORC-based waste heat recovery systems for the cement industry. The company explained when, where and why it is beneficial to recover residual low-grade heat through ORC technology.

This was followed by a presentation by Eric Trusiewicz, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, USA & Spain, who explained the interest by cleantech venture capital in investing in low-carbon technologies in the cement industry. Its goal is to find and invest in emerging technologies which will get cement and concrete production to net-zero or even negative in terms of carbon emissions and highlighted some of the factors to take into account and the options available.

Atul Priyadarshi of Bharathi Cement (India) explained the levers for CO 2 reduction for sustainable development and the key driver for renewable energy in India. He focussed on Vicat in India’s project to implement solar energy, including the project’s challenges, key features and performance and benefits. This led to the installation of solar plants at Bharathi and Kalburgi Cement. The completion of the programme is expected to replace six per cent of conventional power with a project payback of less than five years.

Carbon capture, storage and reuse

In the afternoon Cemtech focussed on carbon capture, storage and reuse. Jan Theulen of HeidelbergCement highlighted the company’s goal to supply carbon-neutral concrete by 2050 through several initiatives, including carbon capture technologies such as amine, oxyfuel and its LEILAC carbon capture project, which is currently in its second phase. He also emphasised the importance of interaction with society and governmental organisations during this development.

Vicat has been promoting the circular economy for more than 20 years in the production of its cement and is very active in reaching carbon neutrality in its value chain by 2050, according to Dr Laury Barnes-Davin of Vicat (France). Dr Barnes-Davin told the audience more about the company’s two cutting-edge innovative projects: aggregate production by carbonation of kiln dust using Carbon8 technology and the carbonation of recycled concrete aggregates using cement flue gas within the framework of France’s National Project, Fastcarb.

Expanding its portfolio of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects, LafargeHolcim is active with more than 20 projects in the US, Canada and Europe. This presentation, given by Mirko Weber and Joseph Kitzweger of LafargeHolcim, focussed on the company’s C2PAT project, a cross-sectoral industry consortium of four partners, comprising LafargeHolcim, OMV, Borealis and Verbund, that sees CO 2 not only as a greenhouse gas but also as a valuable raw material. Therefore, the project aims to capture CO 2 from LafargeHolcim’s Mannersdorf cement plant in Austria and process it with renewable-based hydrogen to hydrocarbons, a basis for a broad range of renewable based products such as plastics or kerosene.

