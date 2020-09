Quang Ninh to delist 38.72m shares

24 September 2020

Vietnam’s Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced that it will delist 38.72m shares of Quang Ninh Construction & Cement on 29 September. The stock of QNC will have 28 September as the last trading date, according to the HNX website.

The move aims to help QNC focus on the restructuring of its business activities to improve performance.

In the first half of 2020, QNC posted a net profit of VND61bn (US$2.63m) and saw revenue up 22.6 per cent YoY to VND711bn.

Published under