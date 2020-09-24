Department of Energy announces further funding for carbon capture project

24 September 2020

The US Department of Energy has announced additional funding for the carbon capture research and development project at LafargeHolcim’s plant in Florence, Colorado. The US$1.5m fund supports the initial engineering analysis and advancement of the LH CO 2 MENT Colorado Project.

The project is being deployed in partnership with Svante Inc, LafargeHolcim, Kiewit Engineering Group Inc, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC (OLCV) and Total.

The first phase of the project included a feasibility study completed in June 2020 and confirmation of DOE’s initial funding.

Published under