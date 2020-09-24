CemNet.com » Cement News » Department of Energy announces further funding for carbon capture project

Department of Energy announces further funding for carbon capture project

Department of Energy announces further funding for carbon capture project
24 September 2020


The US Department of Energy has announced additional funding for the carbon capture research and development project at LafargeHolcim’s plant in Florence, Colorado. The US$1.5m fund supports the initial engineering analysis and advancement of the LH CO2MENT Colorado Project.

The project is being deployed in partnership with Svante Inc, LafargeHolcim, Kiewit Engineering Group Inc, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC (OLCV) and Total.

The first phase of the project included a feasibility study completed in June 2020 and confirmation of DOE’s initial funding.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: carbon capture and storage Carbon Reduction USA North America LafargeHolcim 