Wenxi Jidong Haitian Cement completes mine restoration

25 September 2020

China’s Wenxi Jidong Haitian Cement has restored one of its mines by investing around CNY4m (US$586,000) over three years to plant 20,000 trees and grow enough grass to cover 110,000m2.



The state-owned company was responding to the government’s call to restore the environment to deserted mines, according to China Daily.



"We thought it would be an easy task, just to buy some saplings and grass seeds and to sow them on the mine and leave it to nature. But we were wrong. Many species of trees and grass, such as poplar trees, cannot survive on the mine because of water and soil," said Zhang Shidong, a senior management member of company.



However, animals, including wild hare, owls and roe deer, are now seen in the area.

