Elementia commissions Yucatan plant

28 September 2020

Mexico's Cementos Fortaleza (Elementia) inaugurated its new grinding plant in Yucatan last Friday, together with the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, the mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, and the Secretariat of Economic Development and Work, Ernesto Herrera Novel.



The grinding station will have a cement production capacity of 250,000tpa and during the first stage of construction generated about 300 direct and 450 indirect jobs.

