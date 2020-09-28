CTP Team wins an EPC contract with Secil Group for a WHR system

28 September 2020

Italy's CTP Team has signed a turnkey EPC contract with Secil Group for a new WHR system at Outão Cement factory in Portugal. The project consists of providing a customised solution to feed a double-loop system (thermal oil + Organic), to recover waste heat and produce electricity from three different sources: the kiln pre-heater, clinker cooler of the existing 4000tpd cement unit, and a new solar field that Secil will install nearby to the production line.

The new heat exchangers by CTP will recover up to 29MW of waste heat to feed a new ORC, equipped with a state-of-the-art axial turbine of 7.2MW by Turboden. The new WHR unit is expected to generate approximately 50,000MWh per year, covering more than 30 per cent of the current plant’s electricity needs. The first kW generation is scheduled for the 2H22.

