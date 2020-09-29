Maple Leaf looks to expand WHR capacity

29 September 2020

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd has announced plans to expand capacity at its waste heat recovery plant to 25MW from 16MW.

The project is expected to be worth INR1.8bn (US$24.38m) and is likely to be financed through debt.

Sayeed Tariq Saigol, CEO, stated that the company has always endeavoured to reduce production costs and increasing its electricity production through the waste heat recovery plant will aid in this.

The project is expected to begin by September 2021.

Published under