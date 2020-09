Emirates RDF set to begin production

28 September 2020

Emirates RDF, a partnership between leading water treatment expert Besi, Griffin Refineries and Tech Group Eco, has announced that it is set to start the production of alternative fuel at its facility in Umm Al Quwain, UAE.

The household waste collected will be converted into RDF and used as a fuel in cement factories.

Once operational from 1 October, Emirates RDF will able to handle over 1000t of waste from the emirates of Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.

