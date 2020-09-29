Holcim Philippines offers one-day concrete for road projects

29 September 2020

Holcim Philippines is looking to fast-track road projects outside the National Capital region by making its one-day SuperFast-Crete concrete available to contractors in government road repair projects and help lessen disruption to commuters.

According to the company, it also plans to offer SFCrete, which was launched in 2016, to contractor partners in Davao and Baguio. Holcim Philippines said that SFCrete has already proven its capabilities on 15km of roads all over Metro Manila.

Holcim Philippines' Senior Vice President for Marketing and Innovation, Ram Maganti, noted that SFCrete is only one of the two one-day concrete solutions accredited by the Department of Public Works and Highways. With SFCrete, roads can be reopened in 24hrs after repairs compared with regular concrete, which needs 3-14 days for curing.

"SFCrete is part of the company’s thrust to provide building solutions to support local partners engaged in the country’s infrastructure upgrades including road rehabilitation. We are committed to further introducing these construction solutions to help the country build better," added Ram Maganti.

