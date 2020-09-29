Freightliner wins Tarmac train haulage contract

Freightliner has announced that it has been awarded a new contract with Tarmac to haul trains from Tarmac’s Tunstead site, Derbyshire, and services from Tarmac’s West Country quarries. Deliveries will be made to Wales, Somerset and Herefordshire.

The new contract will see Freightliner run an average of 50 trains a week, taking bulk materials, including aggregates and cement, for use in regional and national projects.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract with Tarmac and to support their critical infrastructure projects such as HS2," said Emma Dempsey, Chief Commercial Officer for G&W’s UK/Europe Region companies. "In addition, we continue to support Tarmac in their continued quest to achieve carbon-neutral delivered product."

"As the largest operator of carbon-neutral traction, we are continually developing solutions to deliver decarbonisation targets, working in collaboration with customers."

Chris Swan, Head of Rail at Tarmac, said: "The renewal of our contract with Freightliner highlights both our ongoing commitment to supporting the delivery of a lower-carbon built environment and the continued enhancement of our rail freight capabilities."

"Effective use of the rail freight network is key in supporting the UK's transition to a net-zero society and supporting a green recovery as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. Collaborative working has a vital role to play in this, and we’re looking forward to working with our freight operating partners as the industry focuses on doing both more rail and better rail."

