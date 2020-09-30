Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies signs low-carbon house contract

30 September 2020

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, a pioneer in low-carbon cement, has announced the signing of a pilot contract for the use of its low-carbon cement with Immobilière 3F and Groupe GCC.

Immobilière 3F, the leading player in social housing in France, has teamed up with Hoffmann Green partner GCC for a pilot contract to experiment with the use of low-carbon cements in the construction of 85 social housing units in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt, on the northern edge of the Paris suburbs. The goal of this operation is to construct buildings with a low carbon footprint to reduce the carbon footprint of the site’s construction.

Immobilière 3F and Group GCC are firmly committed to the ecological transition and to experimenting with new solutions to enable their carbon footprint to be reduced.

