Steppe Cement announces alternate directors

02 October 2020

Steppe Cement has announced that Gan Chee Leong and Charles Tingey have been appointed as alternate directors to the CEO, Javier del Ser Perez, and independent non-executive director, Rupert Wood, respectively, with immediate effect.

The alternate directors will represent the CEO and non-executive director in board meetings held in Malaysia due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel arrangements.

Published under