Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe to open dry mortar mix plant in 2H20

02 October 2020

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe is set to complete the installation of a US$2.2m dry mortar mix (DMX) plant during the second half of this year.

The project is part of LafargeHolcim Group's US$25m recapitalisation of its Zimbabwean subsidiary, which was announced last year.

"Currently, the DMX plant is being installed and is set to be completed in the 2H20, while the vertical cement mill supply contract was signed in August 2020," said the group's chairman, Kumbirai Kat.

Lafarge has been manufacturing DMX products for several years, albeit on a small scale. Once the new plant is completed, it is expected to improve the company's manufacturing capacity per year by over 700 per cent from the current 7000t to 50,000t.

