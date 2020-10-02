Adbri orders new Mondi 'Rain Barrier' bags

02 October 2020

Mondi has partnered with Adelaide Brighton Cement (Adbri) and Pope Packaging to develop a new water-resistant paper bag called 'Rain Barrier', made out of Mondi’s Advantage Protect white sack kraft paper, for the Australian construction market. The paper itself is rain resistant for up to six hours and can resist water ingress for up to five days when stored in damp conditions.

The Rain Barrier bag keeps water from seeping in, as it stays on the surface where it evaporates. The bag is characterised by its water-repellent surface and high tensile strength in a wet environment. After being actively involved in testing and developing the new product, Adbri is the first business in the country to market the new innovative product. The business is in the process of converting all of its cement and hydrated lime paper bags, manufactured in South Australia and the Northern Territory, across to Rain Barrier bags.

"We're pleased to be partnering with both Pope Packaging and Mondi, to launch this innovative packaging solution to the market. This partnership has allowed us to provide our customers and end-users with additional value and packaging improvements, that help reduce common industry issues like damaged product and waste due to moisture ingress," said Tara Gracie, National Packaged Products Manager of Adbri Ltd.

