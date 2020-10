Redecam completes Lichtenburg ESP-to-baghouse conversions

05 October 2020

Redecam Group SpA has successfully completed its civil, mechanical and electrical turnkey project at LafargeHolcim South Africa's Lichtenburg plant.

Redecam has converted the existing kiln and raw mill No 2 electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) into bag filters, with new outlet and two new exhaust fans.

Published under