Suppliers report cement shortage in Jamaica

05 October 2020

Cement retailers in Manchester and St Elizabeth, Jamaica, are reportedly struggling to meet demand after a sharp dip in supply, according to the Jamaica Observer.



As a result, some hardware stores have no cement in stock and others are limiting each customer to 10 bags. The shortage allegedly began last month but has gotten worse recently.

However, Norman Horne, executive chairman of cement distributor ARC manufacturing, has stated that he was not aware of a shortage.

