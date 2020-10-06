Philcement responds to CeMAP statement

06 October 2020

Philcement Corp (Phinma Group) has released a statement folllowing yesterday's revelation that the Cement Manufacturer's Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) had requested that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) investigate a possible case of non-compliance regarding a cement brand sold by Philcement.



"Philcement asserts firmly that the company is compliant with the provisions of DTI AO 17-06, since the company was granted the required certifications by the DTI (Philippine Standard Quality Certification Mark issued on 9 January 2020 and Philippine Standard Quality Certification Mark issued on 10 December 2019)," stated the company.



"Upon the conduct of its own independent investigation on this issue raised by CeMAP, the DTI granted a favourable decision to Philcement last 6 April 2020, affirming that the markings and labels of Philcement are in compliance with the guidance and instruction of the Bureau of Philippine Standards, and the same standards have been applied to cement terminals operated by CeMAP member companies."



"As the complainant in the DTI Case, CeMAP, represented by its Executive Director, Cirilo Pestaño, should have knowledge of the DTI’s resolution of this issue in favor of Philcement. As such, Mr. Pestaño’s recent statements to the media involving Philcement and its brand, Union Cement Super, which are contrary to the clear ruling of the DTI, are thus malicious and irresponsible. Such claims are patently false and provide the public with erroneous and inaccurate information as they do not take into account the fact that the DTI had already concluded that Philcement has complied with the law."



The company also noted that, by relaunching its Union Cement brands, it is addressing the need for high-quality cement required for the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ programme.



Philcement Corp operates a 2Mta coastal grinding plant at Mariveles in the Freeport Area of Bataan, Philippines. The plant, which was inaugurated in January 2020, produces cement using imported clinker from Vietnam’s Song Lam Cement JSC, in which Phinma Corp holds a PHP2.6bn (US$50m) stake. Song Lam’s main shareholder is Vissai Group (Vietnam).

