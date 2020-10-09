JK Cement commissions 0.7Mta Gujarat unit

India’s JK Cement has commissioned and begun commercial dispatches from its new Gujarat unit.

"The company has successfully commissioned 0.7Mta of grey cement grinding capacity at JK Cement works, Balasinor, Gujrat, unit of JK Cement and also commenced commercial dispatches today, ie 8 October 2020," said the company.

The company has now completed its planned 4.2Mta grey cement capacity expansion from its units in Rajasthan (2Mta), Uttar Pradesh (1.5Mta) and Gujarat (0.7Mta).

