Ramco Cements inaugurates new grinding unit

09 October 2020

India’s Ramco Cements has commissioned its new 0.9Mta grinding unit in Odisha. The plant represents an investment of INR7.1bn (US$97m).

The company had been marketing around 1Mt of cement each year in Odisha, with the product being delivered from its manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh.



The unit uses German machinery and is equipped with energy-efficient motors and automatic packing machines capable of continuous operation and dispatch, according to the New Indian Express.

