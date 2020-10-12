Nuvoco celebrates 'International Day of the Girl Child'

Nuvoco Cement celebrated 'International Day Of Girl Child' on 11 October 2020. Nuvoco's commitment towards women empowerment and contribution to the life of adolescent girls was reaffirmed by Mr Joydeep Chatterjee, Nuvoco Vistas Corp’s Chief Projects & Corporate Affairs Officer.

Mr Joydeep Chatterjee said: "Guided by one of its core values, care, Nuvoco has worked at making a responsible and sustainable contribution to society. One such cause is offering girls and women the opportunity to improve their circumstances by providing access to nutrition, education, and employment. Three of our five CSR pillars – Swasth Bharat (Health), Shikshit Bharat (Education), and Saksham Bharat (Livelihood) – address these needs through carefully crafted and efficiently executed initiatives. These include skill development; farm and non-farm based livelihood activities; providing good education infrastructure in government schools – building libraries, computer labs, etc to creating awareness on health and hygiene, preventive care, and special programmes dedicated to the health needs of adolescent girls, by promoting and creating menstrual hygiene and health awareness sessions.

"Tribal Education is a key programme we support, which works towards providing education to the less advantageous groups of society. On the occasion of the 'International Day of the Girl Child 2020', whose annual campaign promotes ‘My voice, our equal future,' we at Nuvoco feel privileged to be part of this important and necessary transformational journey in gender equality."

