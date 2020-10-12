Gebr Pfeiffer's Indian subsidiary celebrates 20th anniversary

On 26 September 2020, the oldest of Gebr Pfeiffer's seven international subsidiaries celebrated its 20th anniversary. Employees of Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Private Ltd, based in Noida, near New Delhi, met at 11 am local time in a virtual meeting to celebrate the foundation.

The ceremony started with some video speeches. First of all, Mathias Dülfer, Chairman of the Gebr Pfeiffer parent company, reviewed the success story of the subsidiary. This was followed by a video message from his fellow board member Christoph Geupel, who emphasised the outstanding relationship and years of fruitful cooperation with the Indian colleagues.

The former chairman and co-founder of the Indian subsidiary, Dr Eduard Kulenkamp, thanked Jayaram Nambiar, the first and now-retired president of the subsidiary, and wished the colleagues many more successful years. Congratulations also came from his former colleague Otto Jung.

At the end of the greetings the current Managing Director, DD Wanjale, had the opportunity to speak to the participants. He gave a short overview of the success story of the subsidiary from challenging years at the beginning up to the 100th mill sold in India in 2012, the move into the own office building 'Pfeiffer House' in 2013 and the successful expansion of the sales territory to countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka from 2016 up to the prospect of the 150th mill in India in the near future.

