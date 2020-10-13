Secil Group award thyssenkrupp modernisation project

13 October 2020

Secil Group has awarded thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions SAS (France) a contract for the modernisation of its 2Mta Outão cement plant in Setúbal, south of Lisbon, Portugal.

The 'CCL - Clean Cement Line' project will see the plant become an energy-efficient, low-NO x and low-CO 2 emission facility. The project is partly funded by the Portugal 2020 Government incentives programme.

ThyssenKrupp’s scope of supply includes modification of the preheater tower, a new AS-MSC calcined with a prepol® SC-S calcining system for more flexible alternative fuel use with a minimum substitution rate of 85 per cent. The upgrade will also see a polytrack® 7T/5-3R grate cooler and dedusting system, replacing the existing planetary cooler.

"The project marks a milestone for our Grey2Green initiative and is proof of the rising demand for green technologies in the cement industry," said Samir Abi Ramia, CEO of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions France.

The Outão plant includes a private maritime quay that allows cement and clinker exports of nearly 1.5Mta by sea to more than 20 countries.

