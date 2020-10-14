No more plastic cement packaging in Tunisia

Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines has repealed its joint order with the Ministry of Commerce that authorises the packaging of cement in plastic bags.
The decision has been submitted to the Presidency of Governmnet for publication in the Official Journal of the Republic of Tunisia.
