Raysut Cement reports 5% fall in revenue

Oman’s Raysut Cement has announced its unaudited results for the 9M20, reporting a five per cent YoY fall in revenue to OMR65.24m (US$169.67m) from OMR62.13m in the year-ago period.
The company also saw a OMR10.65m loss after tax for the nine months ending September 2020, compared to an OMR1m profit in the 9M19.
