South Valley Cement sees net loss contract in the 1H20

19 October 2020

Egypt’s South Valley Cement has seen its net loss contract to EGP69.82m (US$4.45m) in the 1H20, compared with EGP100.82m in the 1H19.

However, in the 2Q20 sales declined 21.5 per cent YoY to EGP196m from EGP249.67m in the corresponding period of 2019.

Published under