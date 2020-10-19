LafargeHolcim Maroc voted Top Performers for CSR

LafargeHolcim Maroc was named Top Performers for Corporate Social Rrsponsibility (CSR) 2020 by Vigeo Eiris, the independent rating agency in the areas of environment, social and governance.

Vigeo honoured LafargeHolcim Morocco for its performance in terms of environmental strategy and protection of biodiversity, continuous improvement of health and safety conditions at work, prevention of discrimination and promotion of gender equality, and also its contribution to the socio-economic development of the territories.

In the Vigeo Eiris 2020 ranking, LafargeHolcim Maroc is also Number 1 in the cement sector in emerging markets. The assessment of LafargeHolcim Maroc by Vigeo Eiris is based on its compliance with 38 criteria and more than 330 indicators of environmental governance, social and societal responsibility applied by the rating agency.

