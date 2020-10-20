Construction due to begin on 2.3Mta Dai Duong plant

Vietnam’s Ocean Minerals Investment JSC is expected to commence the construction of Dai Duong cement plant on 22 October, with the project representing a total investment of VND9trn (US$388m) in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

The first phase will include the construction of Dai Duong No 1 with an investment of VND4.3trn, which will be complete after 18 months and have a capacity of 2.3Mta.

The People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa gave an in-principle nod to the investor in March 2019, according to Vietnam News. However, during this time, some officials proposed postponing the project until 2021 due to the supply surplus in the country.

