Samrat Cement to begin clinker production within two months

20 October 2020

Nepal’s Samrat Cement is expected to begin producing 4500tpd of clinker within two months, according to the New Business Age.

Chairman of Samrat Cement, Mukunda Prasad Timilsina, confirmed that all the necessary infrastructure for the production of clinker has already been prepared. "We have brought modern machineries with German technology and skilled manpower is coming from India for this purpose," said Mr Timilsina. "We are bringing them for some time for the operation of machines."



The main market of the company will be in the west of the country, as well as in the Pokhara, Narayanghat and Dhaulagiri areas.



Elsewhere, Dang Cement has also received approval to construct a cement plant and is currently undergoing the legal processes required. The company is expected to begin production within three years and invest around NPR32.5bn (US$275.2m) in the project.

