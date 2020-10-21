Shiva Cement to set up new 4000tpd unit

India’s Shiva Cement has announced plans to set up a new 4000tpd clinker unit and 1Mta grinding plant. The total cost of the project is expected to reach INR15.3bn (US$208.02m), with the ground-breaking ceremony expected to take place on 22 October 2020.
The company also reported a net loss of INR62.6m in the quarter ending September 2020, compared with a net loss of INR62.3m in the year-ago period. Net sales declined 6.5 per cent YoY to INR52.3m, according to the Business Standard.
