CemNet.com » Cement News » Shiva Cement to set up new 4000tpd unit

Shiva Cement to set up new 4000tpd unit

Shiva Cement to set up new 4000tpd unit
21 October 2020


India’s Shiva Cement has announced plans to set up a new 4000tpd clinker unit and 1Mta grinding plant. The total cost of the project is expected to reach INR15.3bn (US$208.02m), with the ground-breaking ceremony expected to take place on 22 October 2020.

The company also reported a net loss of INR62.6m in the quarter ending September 2020, compared with a net loss of INR62.3m in the year-ago period. Net sales declined 6.5 per cent YoY to INR52.3m, according to the Business Standard.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Shiva Cement India Indian sub-continent business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com