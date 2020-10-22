UltraTech Cement records net sales of INR102.31bn in 2QFY21

UltraTech Cement Ltd (Aditya Birla group) announced earned consolidated net sales of INR102.31bn (US$1.389bn) in 2QFY21 compared to INR94.86bn in 2QFY20. Profit after tax was INR1234m for the financial period ended 30 September 2020.

On a standalone basis, net sales stood at INR98.95bn in 2QFY21 compared to INR91.23bn in 2QFY20. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax in 2QFY21 was INR26,990m and profit after tax was INR12,090m.

Operating margins reached 27 per cent and for the second quarter in a row, the company reduced its debt taking off INR47,280m of net debt in the first half of the fiscal year.

The company’s 3.4Mta capacity expansion project at Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal is expected to be commissioned during FY22. Meanwhile, the 14.6Mta of cement plant capacity acquired during the previous financial year have now been integrated.

