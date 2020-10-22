New Cuban facility begins production of green cement

22 October 2020

After several months of tests, a new plant installed at the Marta Abreu University in Las Villas, Cuba, has begun the production of low-carbon cement (LC3).



The main components of the cement are clinker, calcined clay, limestone and gypsum. At present, the plant produces around 4tpd of LC3, but production is expected to double once the new facility is fully operational.

Published under