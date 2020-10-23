Clinker handling resumes in Bangladesh

23 October 2020

Handling of imported clinker and other raw materials for cement industry resumed at the ports of Chittagong and Mongla, Bangladesh, following the withdrawal of indefinite strike by workers of goods-carrying river vessels on Thursday.

This was announced after the vessel owners assured them of giving food allowance, as they demanded during a meeting with State Minister for Labour and Employment, Begum Monnujan Sufian, at the secretariat on the evening of 22 October.

Around 200,000 workers under the banner of Bangladesh Noujan Shramik Federation started the strike at 12:01 am on Tuesday to press home their 11-point demand, including disbursement of food allowances, job formalisation and implementation of the 2016 pay scale.

Published under