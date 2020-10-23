Gazakh Cement kiln line commissioned during COVID-19 crisis

Sustained Visions (SUSVI) and DAL Teknik Makina (DAL) have completed the kiln line upgrade at Gazakh Cement plant in Azerbaijan despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Kiln Line No1 at the plant was built by a Chinese OEM and commissioned in 2013 with a clinker production capacity of 2400tpd. The modernisation comprised an upgrade of the raw mill, the preheater section, the kiln, clinker cooler and clinker transport system. The key equipment was supplied and installed by DAL Teknik Makina from Turkey.

The plant was upgraded in two phases from a clinker production of 2400tpd to 3550tpd with significant reduction in specific energy consumption and CO 2 emission and shows very stable performance.

The initial project objective in terms of clinker production capacity was exceeded by eight per cent at a low-energy consumption, typical for modern preheater kilns.

SUSVI is cooperating closely with Gazakh Cement (Akkord Sement) since 2017. During peak times of the project, SUSVI had a team of five experts on site, including the project manager, quality surveyors and supervisors managing the various subcontractors.

