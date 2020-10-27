Małogoszcz cement plant to see EUR100m investment

27 October 2020

LafargeHolcim, together with KPT-Polish Investment Zone, will modernise the Małogoszcz cement plant in Poland. The new kiln line will have a production of 4000tpd with first clinker scheduled for the end of 2022 or start of 2023.

Modernisation of the Małogoszcz cement plant will see an investment of more than EUR100m. The production facility will become one of the most modern in Europe, says Stanislaw Sobcyk, industrial director and vice president at LafargeHolcim, Poland.

The three old kiln lines at Małogoszcz will be demolished once the new kiln line is commissioned.

Published under