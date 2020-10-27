CeMAP appeals the reduction of import safeguard duty

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) has submitted an appeal to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), asking it to postpone the reduction of the PHP10/bag (US$0.21) safeguard duty and instead raise it to PHP12/bag.

Under a DTI order made on 27 August 2019, the PHP10/bag definitive safeguard measure on imported cement from specific countries will decrease by PHP1/bag each year until the third year. Therefore, the duty was due to go down to PHP9/bag by 22 November 2020.

"If at all possible, we appeal to also consider adding PHP2/bag or increasing the duty to PHP12/bag, which is the equivalent duty during the provisional safeguards period and is within the recommendation of the Tariff Commission. We believe that such an action is well within the authority of the DTI Secretary as provided for by law," said CeMAP.

The association said the safeguards slowed cement imports in the 2H19 but they seemed to be rising again in the 1H20. It also warned that reducing the import duty would pose an additional threat to an industry already affected by COVID-19.

