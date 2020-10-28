Cemex launches carbon-free Virtua® concrete

Cemex SAB de CV has announced that its first net-zero carbon concrete called Vertua® will soon be available worldwide. Vertua® is a family of low-carbon products and the first net-zero CO 2 concrete will be used in several European countries in flagship infrastructure projects.

Virtua® has been developed with an innovative geoploymer binder solution created by Cemex's Research and Development Centre in Switzerland. This solution has a reduced carbon footprint of 70 per cent with no loss in performance, claims Cemex. The compensation of the remaining CO 2 is achieved by participating in reforestation projects, among other initiatives.

"We believe that climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time, and we are committed to doing our part to address it. Virtua® is clear evidence that we can transition to a carbon-neutral economy, where concrete is an essential component in the development of climate-friendly urban projects, sustainable buildings and resilient infrastructure," said Fernando A Gonzalez, Cemex CEO.

