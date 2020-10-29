Titan America's Pennsuco plant earns TRUE Platinum certification

Titan America's Pennsuco plant in Medley, Florida, USA, is the first cement plant in the world to earn the highest level of certification possible under the Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) rating system for zero waste. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities around the world define, pursue and achieve zero waste goals while becoming more resource efficient.

To achieve the most rigorous level of certification, TRUE Platinum certification, the Pennsuco Complex accrued additional credits for beginning programmes like; repurposing used office supplies and materials, grass recycling/mulching, composting, and Xeriscaping, the process of landscaping that reduces or eliminates the need for supplemental water from irrigation, among other major initiatives. The Pennsuco Complex diverted approximately 97 per cent of its waste from the landfill and incineration last year.

"Clearly, Titan has a corporate commitment to zero waste," says William Kissel, director of environment and land, Titan Florida. "Earlier this year, Titan’s sister plant in the US, Roanoke Cement Co, earned similar certification as Pennsuco, becoming the world’s second cement plant to earn TRUE Gold Zero Waste certification. Now, Pennsuco sets the bar higher by achieving TRUE Platinum certification. Titan America continues to be recognised as an industry leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship."

