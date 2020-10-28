Colonial Cement orders Bruks Siwertell ship uploader

Bruks Siwertell has been awarded a contract to supply the USA-based Colonial Group with a new high-capacity ship unloader. The fully-enclosed system will deliver dust-free cement handling for the company’s terminal in Savannah, Georgia, USA, and supports Colonial's cement import growth.

The Siwertell 490 F-type ship unloader offers a rated cement handling capacity of 800tph and can discharge vessels up to Panamax size.

"Environmental credentials were a strong factor in securing the contract," says Ken Upchurch, VP sales and marketing, Bruks Siwertell. "The unloader will be installed near a historic, very sensitive, downtown location. Any industrial activities in the area must comply with strict environmental protection regulations.

"The Siwertell unloader offered this capability, along with impressive through-ship efficiencies, making it the ideal machine,” continues Mr Upchurch. "Also, by working closely with Colonial and its engineering team, we were able to develop a customised solution that will work within the operator's existing infrastructure.

"This is Colonial’s first Siwertell ship unloader," Mr Upchurch notes. "The company was impressed by the technology and the machine’s flexibility, enabling it to handle various designs and capacities of geared vessels."

Machine components will be delivered to Savannah for assembly in May 2021 and the unloader is planned for commissioning by 1 August 2021.

