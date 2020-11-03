Cementos Pacasmayo sees EBITDA rise 8% in 3Q

03 November 2020

Peru’s Cementos Pacasmayo saw its sales volume of cement, concrete and precast rise 14.2 per cent YoY to 819,700t in the third quarter of 2020, reaching historical record levels, mainly due to a sharp recovery in sales of cement.



The company’s consolidated EBITDA also advanced 8.2 per cent to PEN120.6m (US$33.36m) from PEN111.5m in the 3Q19. Overall revenue increased 6.3 per cent YoY to PEN407.4m from PEN383.4m.



However, in the first nine months of 2020, the sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased 15.4 per cent YoY to 1.614Mt, mainly due to the halt in production and commercialisation during the 2Q20.



Revenue declined 19.4 per cent to PEN821m against PEN1.02bn in the 9M19. Consolidated EBITDA also fell 37.5 per cent in the January-September 2020 period, dipping to PEN187.2m from PEN299.4m last year.

