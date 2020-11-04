Cemex and Carbon Upcycling to increase industrial waste use

Cemex SAB de CV has signed an agreement with Carbon Upcycling Technologies to improve processing of residue or byproducts from industrial processes and to capture CO 2 to produce nanomaterials and low-CO 2 concretes.

Cemex Ventures will work with Carbon Upcycling Technologies to increase the 3Mta of industrial residue that Cemex uses for cement and concrete additions, and therefore reduce the volumes being sent to landfill. The initiative will increase the reactivity of industrial waste and Cemex aims to double its current use of industrial residue to 6Mt by 2030.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies transforms fly ash and slag for cementitious purposes. The use of captured CO 2 , combined with a physical transformation of the material during processing will generate a cement and concrete with a low-carbon footprint and reduced clinker content.

The first results of the joint research project are expected in mid-2021.

