Vicat reports sales of EUR2.07bn

04 November 2020

Vicat Group’s consolidated sales reached EUR2.066bn in the first nine months of 2020, stable on a reported basis and up 2.1 per cent YoY at constant scope and exchange rates. EBITDA increased to EUR403m from EUR373m in the 9M19. Overall cement sales also advanced 8.4 per cent at a constant scope.



“The Vicat Group’s performance over the first nine months of 2020 demonstrated its resilience and its tremendous ability to seize growth opportunities arising in its markets. The impact of COVID on the group's operating profitability was eliminated by the end of July. The good momentum observed since then, particularly in the group's most recent operations in India and Brazil, lead to envisage that the group's operating profitability may increase significantly at constant scope and exchange rates in 2020,” said Guy Sidos, chairman and CEO.



France

The group’s 9M20 sales in France declined 5.8 per cent to EUR713m at constant scope and exchange rates. Although, in the country’s cement business, operational sales rose 2.2 per cent in the nine-month period. However, volumes decreased slightly over the period as a result of the sharp slowdown in activity between March and May. Cement reported a healthy upswing in June, which carried forward into the third quarter, with operational sales advancing 19.1 per cent.



Europe

Total sales in the group’s Europe region (excluding France) climbed 2.5 per cent to EUR317m in the 9M20, with the region reporting starkly different trends in Switzerland and Italy. The Swiss market was not significantly affected by the pandemic in the January-September period. However, in Italy the group recorded a steep decline in its business over the period as a result of the pandemic.



Outlook

Looking ahead, the group noted that the macroeconomic conditions of all the countries in which it operates have been affected by COVID-19. Nonetheless, subject to any developments in the public health situation and weather conditions at the end of the year, it now anticipates marked growth in its EBITDA at constant scope and exchange rates over the full year.

