INSEE Cement Sri Lanka signs environmental MoUs

06 November 2020

INSEE Cement Sri Lanka, has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Environment and the Central Environmental Authority of Sri Lanka to support the government’s sustainability agenda.

INSEE Cement, under the patronage of Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Environment, has formalised two private-public partnership (PPP) projects supporting the government’s sustainability agenda under the theme 'Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor' specially targeting circular economy based sustainable waste solutions in the country.

Under the first MoU, discarded carbon pens and toothbrushes will be collected and repurposed by INSEE Ecocycle, the country's largest premium waste management solution provider under the INSEE brand.

Additionally, another MoU called 'Soba Ama' was signed. According to the document, INSEE Cement is to provide 5000 plants on a monthly basis to the ministry to be distributed among the public.

Elaborating on the agreements signed, Nandana Ekanayake, chairman of INSEE Cement, said, "Signing these MoUs offer significant opportunities to reduce waste in a sustainable manner while contributing towards the well-being of citizens and having a positive impact on the environment."

