Birla Corp posts 89% rise in profit

06 November 2020

India’s Birla Corp has posted a net profit of INR1.66bn (US$22.35m) for the quarter ending 30 September 2020, up 88.6 per cent YoY over the same period last year.

EBITDA reached INR4.04bn and cash profit was at INR3.23bn, representing a growth of 21.7 per cent and 43.2 per cent, respectively. Both figures were at a record high, due to sustained cost rationalisation initiatives and a better-than-expected recovery in cement demand in key markets, according to the company.

Revenue for the quarter increased 1.7 per cent YoY to INR16.75bn, while cement volumes advanced two per cent to 3.26Mt.

