Lafarge Canada introduces ECOPact to the Canadian market

09 November 2020

Following its launch in Europe and the US, Lafarge Canada introduces ECOPact, an essential component of the company's strategy to advance the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.

ECOPact is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, with 30-70 per cent less carbon emissions compared to standard concrete. Future product expansion in the coming months will allow up to 100 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to standard concrete. Where regulatory conditions allow, ECOPact products integrate upcycled construction and demolition materials, further closing the resource loop.

David Redfern, president and CEO Eastern Canada, explains: "ECOPact, the first Canadian CO 2 reduced concrete brand, represents an important step and redefines our approach to minimising greenhouse gas emissions. When people choose ECOPact, they reduce the carbon footprint of a cubic meter of concrete by a minimum of 30 per cent and it can be certified, empowering owners, municipalities and specifiers with the ability to include the impact on climate as a criterion in their procurement process."

"Western Canadian communities are driven to decarbonise," says Brad Kohl, president and CEO Western Canada. "We are dedicated to changing the way we build, with innovative solutions that maximise performance and quality while reducing the impact of greenhouse gas emissions."

Currently, LafargeHolcim sells approximately 15Mm3 of ready-mix concrete every year across the Americas.

