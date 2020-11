LafargeHolcim restarts Pedro Leopoldo kiln lines

09 November 2020

After four years, LafargeHolcim has restarted the two kiln lines at its Pedro Leopoldo plant in Brazil. The work to resume the kiln Line 1 involved more than 100 professionals from various areas and were completed within the goals of time, quality, financial resource.

The Pedro Leopoldo cement plant has a cement capacity of 2.2Mta and is situated in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

