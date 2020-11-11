Evonik wins PCA's 2020 Chairman's Manufacturing Performance Award

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) has named Evonik as its 2020 Chairman’s Manufacturing Performance Awards winner. PCA awarded the company’s innovative P84®HT polyimide fibre second place as the Ultimate Filter for cement kiln baghouses.
P84®HT fibres feature a unique multilobal design that provides the largest surface area available in the market, claims the Evonik. Due to their excellent chemical and physical properties, P84®HT high-performance fibres can be used in a wide variety of applications. These range from filter media for high-temperature filtration, through protective clothing and sealing materials for space vehicles, to various high-temperature applications such as thermal insulation.
"We are proud to be selected by PCA for their Chairman’s Manufacturing Performance Award and their recognition of P84®HT as a leading filter media for high temperature applications," said Nathan Schindler, technical sales manager for Evonik. "P84®HT can help cement manufacturers reduce costs while meeting the stringent emission requirements."
Worldwide, more than 150 cement kilns are cleaned with Evonik's P84®HT filter bags.