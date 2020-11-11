Evonik wins PCA's 2020 Chairman's Manufacturing Performance Award

11 November 2020

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) has named Evonik as its 2020 Chairman’s Manufacturing Performance Awards winner. PCA awarded the company’s innovative P84®HT polyimide fibre second place as the Ultimate Filter for cement kiln baghouses.

P84®HT fibres feature a unique multilobal design that provides the largest surface area available in the market, claims the Evonik. Due to their excellent chemical and physical properties, P84®HT high-performance fibres can be used in a wide variety of applications. These range from filter media for high-temperature filtration, through protective clothing and sealing materials for space vehicles, to various high-temperature applications such as thermal insulation.

"We are proud to be selected by PCA for their Chairman’s Manufacturing Performance Award and their recognition of P84®HT as a leading filter media for high temperature applications," said Nathan Schindler, technical sales manager for Evonik. "P84®HT can help cement manufacturers reduce costs while meeting the stringent emission requirements."

Worldwide, more than 150 cement kilns are cleaned with Evonik's P84®HT filter bags.

