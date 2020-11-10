Taiwan's producers report October results

Taiwan Cement Corp has reported an 8.2 per cent decline in October 2020 revenue to TWD10.29bn (US$360.7m) from TWD11.21bn in the same month of last year. Revenue also fell 6.3 per cent YoY in the January-October period to TWD92.54bn from TWD98.77bn.



Elsewhere, Taiwan’s Asia Cement Corp saw October revenue climb 5.9 per cent YoY to TWD7.43bn from TWD7.02bn. However, in the 11M20, revenue slipped 15.3 per cent to TWD62bn from TWD73.23bn.



Universal Cement Corp announced a largely-steady revenue in October 2020 at TWD495.86m from TWD503.32m last year. In the first 11 months of the year, revenue advanced 8.1 per cent YoY to TWD4.38bn from TWD4.05bn.



Lucky Cement saw its October sales increase 9.6 per cent YoY from TWD348.34m to TWD381.65m. In the 11M20, sales surged 24.3 per cent to TWD3.74bn from TWD3bn.



Finally, Chia Hsin Cement Corp posted a 6.4 per cent decline in revenue for October, falling to TWD165.64m from TWD176.88m in the year-ago period. In January-October 2020 revenue rose seven per cent to TWD1.65bn from TWD1.54bn.

