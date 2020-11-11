Sumitomo Osaka sees 6% fall in 1H revenue

ICR Newsroom By 11 November 2020

Japanese cement producer Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co posted a 6.4 per cent fall in its 1H revenue ended 30 September 2020 to JPY112.12bn from JPY119.84m in the 1HFY20-21.



Operation profit slipped 5.3 per cent to JPY6.02bn in the first six months of FY20-21 from JPY6.3bn in the year-ago period. Pretax profit edged down 3.9 per cent YoY to JPY6.59bn from JPY6.96bn while net profit slipped 1.3 per cent to JPY4.5bn from JPY4.56bn over the same period.



Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co forecasts a revenue of JPY234.1bn for the financial year ending 31 March 2021. Operating profit is predicted to be at JPY15bn with pretax profit at JPY15.5bn. The company expects to achieve a net profit of JPY10bn.

