PPC sees rise in sales volumes in the 3Q20

16 November 2020

South Africa’s PPC has announced that its cement sales volumes increased 20-25 per cent YoY in the third quarter of 2020.

"This trend has continued in October with strong cement sales volumes experienced for the month, up 15-20 per cent compared with the same period last year," said the group in an operational update.

The rise in sales has been attributed to individual consumers instead of construction companies.

In July-September 2020, sales volumes in PPC Zimbabwe and PPC Barnet increased 35-40 per cent and 20-25 per cent, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019.

In October PPC Zimbabwe posted a sales increase of around five per cent YoY, while PPC Barnet has continued to experience strong growth (up 25-30 per cent YoY).

Elsewhere, Rwanda recorded a 15-20 per cent YoY rise in volumes for July-September.

