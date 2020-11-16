Cementos Argos recognised as a world reference in sustainability

16 November 2020

For the eighth consecutive year, Cementos Argos, was recognised by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) as one of the world's leading companies in the construction materials sector for its good practices in economic, environmental and social matters.

"At Cementos Argos we are very excited and satisfied with this result which today makes us a world reference and demonstrates the commitment of all our employees to closing gaps and implementing good practices in social, environmental, financial and corporate governance matters. It also encourages us to continue to move forward firmly in our purpose of generating quality employment, building dreams of housing and better infrastructure and contributing social value in all our geographies."

With the highest score in its industry, Argos led the categories of sustainable construction, climate change strategy, social report, environmental report, water related risks and materiality, among others.

One of the main advantages of this index is that it is a lever to promote cutting-edge business practices that seek to improve the impact of companies on society and the environment and, increasingly, to strengthen their relationship with different interest groups, whether they are communities, investors, suppliers, employees or authorities, among others.

In addition, Argos was highlighted in the Latin American Integrated Market (MILA) - Pacific Alliance.

